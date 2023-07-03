Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Knight Terrors

Who Wakes, Who Sleeps And Who Dreams In Knight Terrors? (Spoilers)

Knight Terrors kicks off tomorrow for DC Comics, but how will it affect everyone? If the whole world sleeps, who remains awake? And how?

Bleeding Cool has run a little Knight Terrors gossip over the last few weeks regarding the upcoming DC Comics event crossover that kicks off tomorrow with Knight Terrors: First Blood and a bunch of other titles. We looked at what might be going down for First Blood, especially Batman's No Sleep Till Gotham protocols, but how will it affect everyone else? As the whole world sleeps, who remains awake?

We previously stated, "Batman is only awake because he is possessed by Deadman." But that means he's not really awake, he's dreaming of giving birth and of a certain Insomnia invading his dreams looking for his Nightmare Stone. Did John Dee hide it in Batman's mind? Is there room for all the alternate personas taking up mental real estate? Knightmare Terrors: Batman #1 finds room.

Or did he leave it in The Joker's dreaming? Which is looking more and more like The Office. As we previously said, "The Joker's nightmare is that he kills Batman. And has nothing left. So he has to get a desk job. Even Gaggy has had enough" in Knightmare Terrors: Joker #1.

We also mentioned that the awake would include "Peacekeeper One because he's a cyborg" and " Those on the Skywatch satellite, like Winter and Scarecrow, because they are up in the sky" And guess what? Knightmare Terrors: Ravager #1 reveals all.

And "thanks to Batman's own protocols that failed him, so is Damian Wayne" in Knightmare Terrors: Batman #1.

Poison Ivy is definitely asleep and dreaming about Batman in Knightmare Terrors: Poison Ivy #1…

But has to get Nightwing's butt while car washing in there first.

And so is the Joker.

Poison Ivy is dreaming about Catwoman…

And so is Batman.

As long as you don't check in with real life over in Injustice: Gods Among Us crossovers over in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman #5…

What's a Knight Terror and what's a parallel universe these days? It's all a game of mix-and-match…

KNIGHT TERRORS BATMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Guillem March, David Lafuente (CA) Guillem March

BATMAN TRAPPED IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. He transformed himself into a symbol that gave the criminals of Gotham nightmares. But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he's created! Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Jeff Spokes

DEFEND YOUR LIFE, ROSE WILSON! Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron. Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity? Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stefano Raffaele

The Joker's worst nightmare becomes a reality: he's got a day job! How will he handle meetings that could have been emails?! Why did management cancel bring your child to work day?! Who will want to make small talk at the coffee machine?! What is Alexis going to pick for lunch?! And who is the masked madman terrorizing Gotham at night?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Jessica Fong

It's another absolutely gorgeous and serene day in Pamela Isley's lovely little new neighborhood! Everything and everyone here is wall-to-wall smiles! Nothing ever goes wrong, everyone is friends, and best of all, it's made just for Ivy with lots and lots of love. Now, Pammy, don't frown, don't fuss, and don't fret–just because this wasn't what you thought you wanted, that doesn't mean it won't fit you like a glove! Now have some pie, dear, don't think too hard, and just smile.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

The Super Sons are reunited and up against an entire world of Injustice…but in this penultimate issue, will Jon Kent have a hope of returning to his Earth? It's a battle for the soul of Superman and the safe return of the Super Son as the Injustice saga cranks up the heat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/04/2023

