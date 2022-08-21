Will Jessica Jones She-Hulk Rumours Boost Back Issue Auction Sales?

With Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to the MCU, via Hawkeye and Spider-Man No Way Home, they are both confirmed to appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ TV series Echo. There have been lots of rumours that Krysten Ritter will be doing the same in Echo, reprising the character of Jessica Jones – but also that she will be appearing in the current Disney+ series She-Hulk. Purely objectively, as a private investigator with super powers, she would fit in either show like a glove.

I have no idea if the Jessica Jones rumours are true or not, but it has brought a spotlight on the comic book character's first appearance in the comic book Alias, by Brian Bendis and Michael Gaydos. And a copy of that first issue is currently up for auction at Heritage Art Auctions, going under the hammer later today who are definitely underlining the She-Hulk connection.

Alias #1 (Marvel/ Max Comics, 2001) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Jessica Jones, who returns to the screen in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series. First MAX title. Luke Cage appearance. David Mack cover. Michael Gaydos art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 8/22: 997 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Jessica Jones – now Jessica Jones Cage – and first appeared in Alias #1, published in November 2001, as part of Marvel's mature readers MAX imprint, though she has now been retconned as being an unnamed background character in Amazing Spider-Man #4 from 1963, one of Peter Parker's classmates, Becoming a superhero called Jewel who joined the Avengers, that all changed when she became the mind slave of The Purple Man. When she recovered, she stopped the superheroics and went private eye instead. In the comics, Jessica Jones has now become the wife of the new mayor of New York, Luke Cage, and they have a daughter together, Danielle, who has a superheroic future in her destiny.

