Wilson Fisk Owns The Copyright To The Thunderbolts?

As revealed in last week's King In Black: Thunderbolts #1, Wilson Fisk is putting a new gang together, villains-turned-heroes for the purposes of the greater good. Basically this is Marvel's Suicide Squad now. And with the Earth being attacked by the great god Knull, covered in symbiote alien goo on the ground, the symbiote dragons in the skier and a symbiote shell covering the whole planet, submerging it in the dark.

Including Star, the character who launched in Captain Marvel to much fanfare and kicked off her own mini-series, could this be her way out?

But why call them Thunderbolts? Given, as the characters themselves say, it doesn't mean anything. Lampshades all rounf.

Although, given that they also point out, Thunderbolts was started by the Nazi character Baron Zemo, that's not the best reference to make either.

But we do learn that Wildon Fisk owns the copyright to Thunderbolts. Silly Kingpin, you can't own the copyright to the name of something – but you can own the trademark. You'd have thought someone like Fisk would know the difference. Oh and yes, Marvel Characters opwns the trademark in our world… and I note that George Tan has just abandoned a trademark claim on Peter Cannon – Thunderbolt, in favour of Dynamite. The things you learn when you go looking.

