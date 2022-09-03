Wolverine #24 Preview: Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste

There's a super-mega-crossover event going on in this preview of Wolverine #24, which is the perfect distraction for Hellbride to kill Wolverine and Solem. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #24

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

HELL ON EARTH – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902421 – WOLVERINE 24 LEVINS BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

