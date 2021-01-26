Wolverine's First For Five Bucks – The Daily LITG, 26th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Hulk #181 for $5 or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
- Brian Bendis No Longer Exclusive At DC Comics
- Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
- Jason Aaron & Ed McGuiness' Heroes Reborn – A World Without Avengers
- New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Tomorrow Night You Will Be Able To Vote For The X-Men
- Comic Store In Your Future – To Change Or Not To Change?
- Kyle's Little Sister: JY's New Graphic Novel About Sibling Rivalry
- Marjorie Finnegan: AWA Teases Garth Ennis' Time Travel Caper Comedy
- In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
- Locust, Rodents, Unikorn, Snatched in Scout April 2021 Solicitations
- Edgar Church: The Artwork Behind the Greatest Comic Collection Ever
- Red Sonja Original Art by Frank Thorne Up for Auction
- Alan Moore-Inspired Nightmares Of Providence in April Solicits
- Frankee White & Kat Baumann's 20 Fists #1 From Source Point in April
- Will Your Copy Of BRZRKR #1 Be Signed By Keanu Reeves?
- Number-crunching DC Comics' Shrinking Output – April 2021
- Kevin Eastman's Totally Twisted Tales – But What About Lost Angeles?
- Agent Janna Morishima Tells Us How to Build a Career In Kids Comics
- Ted Sikora's Bloom Returns to Diamond From Hero Tomorrow Comics
LITG one year ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large
And Wolverine was up to stuff.
- Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
- Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
- Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
- How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
- IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
LITG two years ago – Hush fell
And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.
- DC Comics Cancels Batman Hush Omnibus
- Terry Crews, Zac Efron Get BossLogic Reimaginings as Jaxx and Green Lantern
- The Cut Spider-Ham Joke That Took Things Too Far in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'
- Nudity Removal Demands for DC Comics' Second Coming
- Rob Liefeld Will Not Attend Hollywood's Tribute to Stan Lee
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sal Buscema, artist on The Incredible Hulk
- Gary Colabuono, comic book historian
- Brian Holguin, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic
- Kyle Holtz, artist on Web Of Venom
- Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White
Happening today:
Things are still going down.
- New DC Comics Day
- Showbiz@Deis – Comics and Graphic Novels Zoom event by Brandeis University Alumni Association. Showbiz@ Deis is a series of Alumni panel discussions focusing on specific fields in Entertainment. In this first installment in the series, Jonathan Lang '98, Elliot S! Maggin '72, David Pepose '08 and Jodi Wynne '00 will discuss their work in the comics and graphic novels industries. Moderated by Arnon Z. Shorr '05. This event is hosted by the Brandeis Alumni Arts Network. 7pm ET.
- Comic Book Club: Fred Van Lente And Ryan Dunlavey. On this week's live broadcast, we're welcoming guests Fred Van Lente + Ryan Dunlavey ("The Comic Book History of Animation") 7pm ET.
- Tom Franklin – Comic Book Workshop, 1pm ET
