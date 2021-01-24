New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant

Star Wars is just as popular as ever, with the second season of The Mandalorian hitting hard with fans. This newest season really connected some dots with the Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars and Rebels. Gentle Giant Ltd. sees that fans are still obsessed with these animated series as they announce two new limited edition Star Wars busts. Both are coming out of Star Wars: Rebels as Captain Rex and Grand Admiral Thrawn are back and better than ever. Captain Rex is 1/6 scale and will have interchangeable heads allowing fans to deploy him with or without his helmet on. The statue will also be extremely limited, with only 2,500 pieces being made. The Rebels villain, Thrawn, will also be joining Rex with his own 1/7 scale figure featuring a design quite similar to the shows. He will be depicted holding the Kalikori, a treasured artifact that is passed down through Twi'lek families. Thrown will also be limited to only 3,000 pieces making it a must-have for Rebels fans.

Both of these Star Wars busts are packed with great detail while staying true to each character's design. Each is limited, which only makes them more special as each one will be a treasured collectible for any fan. Both Star Wars Rebels Busts from Gentle Giant Ltd. are set to release in June 2021. Captain Rex will be priced at $120 and can be found here, and Grand Admiral Thrawn will be priced at $60 and can be found here. Do not forget to check out some of the other amazing statues also coming soon from Gentle Giant.

"STAR WARS CLONE WARS DLX REX BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The clone commander who put the "Clone" in Clone Wars is now the latest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Capturing Commander Rex in a realistic style, this bust includes interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021. SRP: $120.00."

STAR WARS REBELS THRAWN BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Rebels beware! From Star Wars: Rebels, Grand Admiral Thrawn is the latest animated mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Captured in 1/7 scale and standing approximately 6 inches tall, this mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! In Shops: Jun 30, 2021. SRP: $60.00."