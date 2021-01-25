The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle: Unfortunately, one of the most fashion-forward Pokémon from the Unova region gets perhaps the most unimpressible Shiny in the region with the exception of "Just-Tweak-The-Contrast" Throh. Gothita looks as if the red in its purple has been turned slightly up, while Gothorita and Gothitelle both look like a more muted blue/black in comparison to the species' normal pure black.

Emolga: Certainly the star of this current installment, Emolga is quite cute in its Shiny form. Its black fur is replaced by a light brown color with blonde elements. It's a subtle change and isn't incredibly vibrant, but it does add a real-life-animal look to this fan-favorite species.

Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus: Until Reuniclus, this line looks almost identical in its Shiny form to its standard form. Solosis and Duosion are slightly different in color in the bits that are floating inside their, uh… jelly. Reuniclus looks the most different of the lot essentially because there is more solid matter to be a different color. It would've been cool if the jelly itself had changed colors in the Shiny form for a more noticeable difference but, as it is, this is currently a squint-and-you'll-see-it Shiny. Before this comes out in Pokémon GO, you might want to make sure that your prescription glasses are up-to-date, because this is going to be one where you're going to for sure have to wait for the sparkles to tell if it's Shiny.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!