Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Donna Troy, Golden Eagle, Haywore, mark waid, teen titans, Terror Titans, Toyboy

Wonder Girl, Golden Eagle, Haywire & Terror To Come (Titans Spoilers)

Today's World's Finest: Titans #3 from Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino sees the team visit TitansCon, a convention held in their honour.

Today's World's Finest: Titans #3 from Mark Waid and Emanuela Lupacchino sees the team visit TitansCon, a comic convention held in their honour, and with plenty of Titans programming. And everyone p[resuming that they are in cosplay, until everyone realises. And for Wonder Girl, for Donna Troy, the audience wants her more than anyone else.

Wouldn't be the first time, Donna Troy has been described with the "manic pixie dream girl" trope. Maybe it was coming back to life without her own memories, only those memories of Wally West of her, and his perception of her. And yes, the "Aqualad thing" looks like it's about to hit the buffers looking at next month's solicitations… "America's sweetest situationship breaks hearts–including Aqualad's and Wonder Girl's own!–when Garth realizes a part of him isn't fully in it with Donna. To heal the wounds, Wally invites Garth and Roy to a sleepover at his folks' home, where Aqualad opens up about his fluid sexuality." And there's another Titan hiding in plain sight.

Ch'al Andar, known as Charley Parker, was the Thanagarian superhero Golden Eagle, and a member of the Titans West. Grandson of Thanagarian Andar Nal and Naomi O'Neill, son of Fel Andar (raised on Thangar) and Sharon Parker, raised as Charles Edmond Parker on Earth. it looks like he may have packed in his pledge to protect Thangarians…. but he's not the only such character going through a change. The new Toyboy looks like he may be about to step up courtesy of a stranger…

Known as the Anti-Titans in the solicitations, organised by Haywire – hell, if Waid can drop in Spanner's Galaxy, why not Michael Fleisher andVince Giarrano's Haywire from 1988? And put him in charge of the Terror Titans???

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #3 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE & MAT LOPES

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee, Mat Lopes

TITANSCON! As the Titans fandom converges on Metropolis by the thousands, the team crashes the con as a surprise–knowing it will leave the Titans (and their secrets) exposed. While Kid Flash and Speedy show off for the crowds, a new teenage villain, the obsessive Toyboy, shows up to wreak havoc and claim Wonder Girl for his own!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/12/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #4 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

BREAKING UP IS SUPER HARD TO DO! America's sweetest situationship breaks hearts–including Aqualad's and Wonder Girl's own!–when Garth realizes a part of him isn't fully in it with Donna. To heal the wounds, Wally invites Garth and Roy to a sleepover at his folks' home, where Aqualad opens up about his fluid sexuality. Meanwhile, Mal assists Bumblebee in an unexpected battle, giving him a taste of the Teen Titan he could be… Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 9/17/2023

WORLDS FINEST TEEN TITANS #5 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Chris Samnee

IT ALL GOES HAYWIRE! Robin's reeling after a battle against Haywire's Anti-Titans doesn't go as planned, and a confrontation with his biggest stan, Kid Flash, reveals how Batman's protege really feels about his role as a leader. Robin sees he must make a big move to earn back his teammates' trust–and shares a super-secret! Meanwhile, Speedy shoots his shot with Donna, but is rebuffed… Could Wonder Girl have eyes for another superhero in the making? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!