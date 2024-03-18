Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman's Guide To The Galaxy, Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Tom King likes Douglas Adams' The HitchHiker's Guide To The Galaxy. And in this week's Wonder Woman #7, we get to see more of that.

Tom King likes Douglas Adams' The HitchHiker's Guide To The Galaxy. And in this week's Wonder Woman #7, taking a break from the main continuity story which has seen Wonder Woman fight a new Sovereign Seven on the steps of the Washington Mall, Superman and Wonder Woman are going to a very different mall. A space mall. In a thematic sequel to The Man Who Has Everything by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (Tom likes them a lot as well) to buy Batman a birthday present. Of course I'm very happy when people wear their influences on their sleeves, especially when those influences are so good. And it's good to make them obvious.

First we have the Encyclopaedia Galactica, which yes, first appeared in Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, and used in future-set Superman stories, but also was a losing rival to the Guide, "First, it is slightly cheaper; and second, it has the words "DON'T PANIC" inscribed in large friendly letters on its cover." But that motto of Andromeda is very HitchHikery isn't it? In a "the slogan on the side was a clever and elaborate pun in Lingua Centauri which was completely incomprehensible in any other language and therefore entirely pointless for a Duty Free Shop at a spaceport" kind of way. Share and enjoy…

Secondly, we have Guillem March drawing the hell out of all manner of alien species, who are frustrated at the bureaucracy of even a shopping destination.

The currency details reminded me of a certain HitchHikers line. "There are three freely convertible currencies in the Galaxy, but none of them count. The Altairian Dollar has recently collapsed, the Flanian Pobble bead is only exchangeable for other Flanian Pobble Beads, and the Triganic Pu has its own very special problems. Its exchange rate of eight Ningis to one Pu is simple enough, but since a Ningi is a rubber coin six thousand eight hundred miles along each side, no one has ever collected enough to own one Pu. Ningis are not negotiable currency, because the Galactibanks refuse to deal in fiddling small change." And Wonder Woman takes the idea of enlarged currency and runs with it…

Batman does like a large penny. Maybe Wonder Woman is being a little hasty here?

Wonder Woman #7 by Tom King and Guillem March is published tomorrow.

WONDER WOMAN #7 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Guillem March (CA) Daniel Sampere

FOR THE BATMAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

