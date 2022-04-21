Woohoo! Dark Horse Plans Ducktales Art Book for September

What are comics if not preliminary storyboards designed to provide the creators with a desperate escape from the impoverished comic book industry and into the warm arms of a sweet TV or movie deal. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense for comic book publisher Dark Horse to publish some TV artbooks, including The Art of Ducktales, announced today. For what is the comic book industry if not one giant snake eating its own tail?

Check out the press release for The Art of Ducktales below.

'THE ART OF DUCKTALES' COMING SOON FROM DARK HORSE BOOKS FEATURES AN EXTENSIVE IN-DEPTH LOOK AT THE HIT ANIMATED SERIES MILWAUKIE, Ore., (April 21, 2022)— Scrooge McDuck and nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie joined Donald Duck for the remake of DuckTales and now you, too, can join in on the fun by taking a look behind-the-scenes of how it was all made in Dark Horse Books' The Art of DuckTales! The all-new, oversized, hardcover editions will be available in both standard and deluxe versions. Like Scrooge into the Money Bin, dive into this beautiful, oversized coffee-table book and read tales of the making of the series from developers Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones, Sean Jimenez, Suzanna Olson, cast members including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Paget Brewster (Della Duck), Don Cheadle (Donald Duck), and more! Along with interviews with the cast and crew, the book will also have artwork and stories from every single episode and never-before-seen artwork captioned by the creators. The deluxe version of The Art of DuckTales will be gold gilded and includes an exclusive slipcase featuring beautiful art. It will also feature the DuckTales Guidebook which contains an expanded version of the cast and crewmember interviews as well as a finely-crafted replica of Scrooge's Number One Dime. The Art of DuckTales standard and deluxe editions will be available at comic stores September 21, 2022 and in bookstores September 20, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. The Art of DuckTales standard edition will retail for $49.99 and the deluxe edition will retail for $99.99.