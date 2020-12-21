WWE, Pokémon GO and Heroes – The Daily LITG, 21st December, 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Sons Of Anarchy or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- New Years & Holiday Costumes Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- Is The Galarian Mr. Mime Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
- Always Sunny, Schitt's Creek & 3 More Eps Making Our Holidays Bearable
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Before Dennis? There Was Dr. Cooper
- Doctor Who: Moffat, Smith, Gillan & Darvill Join Christmas Carol Rewatch
- How Will Niantic Handle 2021 Community Days in Pokémon GO?
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more about comic books.
- Very Objectionable: Supernatural & "Sexy Implications" of Ghost Comics
- Batman Fanservice Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 20/12/2020
- A Single Collector Negotiates To Buy All King In Black Original Art
- Crossover, Daredevil, Star Wars: High Republic Top Advance Reorders
- Obscure Comics: Batman Arkham Asylum: The Road To Arkham #1
- Travis Charest, Frank Quitely & More With Mark Millar For 2021/2022
- DC Future State Gossip: Why Does Supergirl Hate Superman?
- DC Future State Gossip: New Wonder Woman Gets Even More Political
- DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
LITG one year ago… your mother was a Tracer
We thought we were so clever with 5G… but knew all about Incoming.
- A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
- 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
- Everything You Wanted To Know About 5G* (*But Were Afraid To Ask)
- "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature
- Jonathan Hickman's New Image Comic, Decorum, on Front of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- REVIEW: Money Shot #3 — "Their Quest To Screw Their Way Through Space"
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- Preview of Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum #1 From Image Comics
- REVIEW: Doomsday Clock #12 — "Selling Its Brand And Not Its Ideas"
LITG two years ago… Eric Esquivel was cancelled.
And Doomsday Clock was even later.
- DC Comics Confirms Eric Esquivel Dropped From Nightwing, But Will Be Listed In Previews
- Dow Jones Drops 600 Points Day After Extermination #5 Released (Spoilers)
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips A Week
- Roy Thomas' Final Thoughts on the Kree/Skrull War Debate
- Grapeshot Games Releases an Extended Trailer for Atlas
What's happening today…
- Dog Man & Friends Comic Book Club by Forest Park Public Library, 5pm ET
- Comic Book Club (Zoom) "Amulet" Book 2 & 3 by Kazu Kibuishi event by Calvert Library, place a hold on both books here. 6.30-7.30pm ET.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dr Christina Blanch, owner of Aw Yeah Comics, comics lecturer.
- Doug Wheeler, Swamp Thing writer
- Chris Marrinan, artist on Wonder Woman, Nova, Champions and Doctor Strange
- Glen Johnson, artist on Sun Runners, Beast Warriors of Shaolin, Star Wars
- Mark Engblom, cartoonist
- Chip Zdarsky, comic creator, cartoonist, legend in his own lunchtime.
And we'll see you here tomorrow.