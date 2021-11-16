X Lives Of Wolverine: Check Out The New Variant Covers From Marvel

Marvel is selling its upcoming five-issue series X Lives of Wolverine as the biggest story of all time for the character. That's a pretty hefty promise, considering he is one of the most known and beloved superheroes in all of comic book history. And with the hype that big, you would expect Marvel to step up with a just as impressive line-up of variant covers. Well, lucky for you, they didn't disappoint and today have shared what they have in store for us by unveiling the eleven different covers that will be available.

The selection of covers (which you may see below) fans will get to choose from for the new time-traveling epic will be provided by some of the heavy-hitters in comics today, including Adam Kubert, Peach Momoko, Ron Lim, Jorge Molina, Ed McGuinness, Will Sliney, Todd Nauck, Joshua Cassara, Mark Bagely, Arthur Adams, and Mr. Garcin. Each artist tackled a different era or iteration of our favorite ill-tempered Canadian superhero throughout his history.

The series looks to be a pretty big deal for ol' Logan and the entire X-Men universe. Series writer Benjamin Percy said as much in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told. I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future."

It sounds like Percy and artist Joshua Cassara has something pretty big and important in store for the character and us as readers.

To check out the first issue of the series and get your pick of covers, hit your local comic book shop on January 19!