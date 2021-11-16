X Lives Of Wolverine: Check Out The New Variant Covers From Marvel

Marvel is selling its upcoming five-issue series X Lives of Wolverine as the biggest story of all time for the character.  That's a pretty hefty promise, considering he is one of the most known and beloved superheroes in all of comic book history.  And with the hype that big, you would expect Marvel to step up with a just as impressive line-up of variant covers.  Well, lucky for you, they didn't disappoint and today have shared what they have in store for us by unveiling the eleven different covers that will be available.

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Cover by ADAM KUBERT, courtesy of Marvel.

The selection of covers (which you may see below) fans will get to choose from for the new time-traveling epic will be provided by some of the heavy-hitters in comics today, including Adam KubertPeach MomokoRon LimJorge Molina, Ed McGuinnessWill SlineyTodd NauckJoshua CassaraMark BagelyArthur Adams, and Mr. Garcin.  Each artist tackled a different era or iteration of our favorite ill-tempered Canadian superhero throughout his history.

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Hidden Gem Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Variant Cover by RON LIM, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Lives of Wolverine Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Variant Cover by JORGE MOLINA, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Animation Style Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Homage Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO, courtesy of Marvel.
X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 Connecting Collage Variant Cover by Mr. GARCIN, courtesy of Marvel.

The series looks to be a pretty big deal for ol' Logan and the entire X-Men universe.  Series writer Benjamin Percy said as much in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told. I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future."

It sounds like Percy and artist Joshua Cassara has something pretty big and important in store for the character and us as readers.

To check out the first issue of the series and get your pick of covers, hit your local comic book shop on January 19!

