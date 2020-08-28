Classic X-Men Cover CGC Copy Up For Auction On ComicConnect

There is no shortage of classic X-Men covers that have been released over the years, especially in the silver and bronze age. Some of the most iconic images in comics adorn many a mutant issue. this one, for issue #49 by Jim Steranko however, is a master class of action, perspective, and awesomeness. Up for auction right now on ComicConnect is a great, displayable CGC graded copy of the book. This is part of Event Auction #43, which ends today. This book currently sits at just $55, and with a few hours to go bidding wise, can be had for a great low price. You can check out the book below.

Such A Great X-Men Cover, A Classic

"Crm/ow pgs, classic Steranko cover; 1st app. of Polaris and Mesmero, origin of the Beast. Adorned with a classic Jim Steranko cover, issue #49 of the X-Men deals with the subject of the growing population of mutants around the world and their struggle to exist in a society controlled by humans. After the FBI shuts down the X-Men, Angel returns to the X-mansion to take one last look around, this is when Cerebro warns him of a spike in mutant activity. The X-Men decide to investigate and discover the plot by an agent of Magneto's named Mesmero, to turn mutants against humans and take over the world. On their mission they run into a hypnotized woman named Lorna Dane who they take under their wing, it turns out this mystery woman is not only a mutant but an object of worship to evil mutants in her presence. The follow-up story "A Beast is Born" sheds some light on Hank McCoy's humble beginnings."

The follow-up story "A Beast is Born" sheds some light on Hank McCoy's humble beginnings.