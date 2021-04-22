Years After Its First Announcement, Groo Meets Tarzan in July

In 2013, courtesy of the Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool broke the news that they were considering a Groo The Wanderer Meets Tarzan, Lord Of The Jungle crossover comic book.

In 2015, we broke the news again, from the same Sergio And Mark panel at San Diego Comic-Con, just two years later, now confirmed with Tarzan artist Tom Yeates.

In 2017, we broke the news that they were… all still working on it.

Four years later – and eight years after its initial suggestion, Dark Horse Comics confirms that it is to publish Groo Meets Tarzan as part of its July 2021 solicitations, written by Aragonés and Evanier, with art by Sergio Aragones and Tom Yeates with a cover by Sergio and Tom Luth and lettered by Stan Sakai.

Groo Meets Tarzan #1 (of 4)

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), Thomas Yeates (A/Cover), and Tom Luth (C)

On sale July 28 FC, 32 pages $3.99 Miniseries

The team behind the hit Groo the Wanderer series goes to Comic-Con, finding inspiration not only in their enthusiastic fans but in their fellow creators, too—especially those working on Tarzan comics. Sergio Aragonés finds a way to introduce the two characters to each other, and so Tarzan, the lord of the jungle, is set on a path that will lead him to Groo, the master of cheese dip. Also includes the return of the Rufferto backup strips! Groo and Tarzan return to Dark Horse in this exciting crossover!

Groo The Wanderer remains one of the greatest comic book series of all time, with The Island being as perfect a parable as anything Swift, Bunyan or Douglas Adams concocted. And just as we learned about the series' existence from Comic-Con to Comic-Con, so its existence within the story will be as a result of these conventions as well.