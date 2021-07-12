Z2 Announce A Tie-In OGN to Rise Against's Nowhere Generation

Z2 announced a tie-in OGN to Nowhere Generation, the ninth album from Chicago-area punk band Rise Against. Z2's press release promoting Nowhere Generation is unusually thin. There's usually a quote from someone, anyone involved with the project when publishers send these things, and here there's none. It could be a matter of getting something out in time for what would otherwise be a normal San Diego Comic Con, but only they know for sure.

Shaun Simon, who co-wrote True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys with Gerard Way, appears to be Nowhere Generation's writer. Artists include Sally Cantirino, Val Halvorson, Huseyin Ozkan and Soo Lee, with Z2 promising more artists TBA.

Z2 also says they'll release Nowhere Generation in the fall, but depending on how many artists they need to complete the project and printing times, I wouldn't be surprised if the project gets delayed.

As for Rise Against, the delicate truth is that they're in their No Substance period, and we're all politely waiting for their The Process Of Belief. Rise Against embarks on the Nowhere Generation 2021 tour throughout the United States with Descendents and The Menzingers in August.

(I'm fond of Rise Against's music, and I believe you could do a lot worse than listening to their song State Of The Union.)

The Z2 press release follows.

