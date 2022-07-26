Zach M. Stafford's Extra Fabulous Experience Now #3 On Kickstarter

Back in June, we told you about Zach M. Stafford bringing his Extra Fabulous webcomics to print for the first time – along with a new party card game—in partnership with Skybound. That was then and now The Extra Fabulous Experience has become the #3 webcomics Kickstarter graphic novel of all time with almost half a million dollars at $471,229 haul after its recent conclusion.

That's more than double Skybound's last webcomics campaign, J.L. Westover's Mr. Lovenstein, and nearly reaching the heights of Skybound's campaign for Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon, which itself is the #2 webcomics Kickstarter graphic novel of all time.

"GOOD COMICS FOR BAD PEOPLE: An "Extra Fabulous" Collection is a sensibly sized 6" x 8" hardcover collection containing 200 pages of my most popular comics, and if we can hit those stretchy stretch goals, we'll be able to add a bunch more book-exclusive comics that won't be found anywhere online!"

However, Skybound representatives may want to hold their victory celebrations till after fans receive their copies of the Boo-ty Call game that Stafford included in The Extra Fabulous Experience campaign. If it really does allow players to hook up with ghosts, they may have an entirely new kind of PR nightmare on their hands. There's no word on what Skybound's next plans are for Kickstarter campaigns, but it's clear they're not only relying on hit series they've built in-house – like Excellence from Brandon Thomas, Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez & Deron Bennett– but are also partnering with new creators like the projects mentioned above, while furthering relationships with big names like Simon Stålenhag to the tune of the very rare (for publishing) $500,000 mark for an original project. And if they can deliver more like The Extra Fabulous Experience, Skybound may find itself the number one comics company on Kickstarter – all without celebrities, right-wing rabble-rousing sites or established pop culture IP.