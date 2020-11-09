Zenescope Debut Grimm Spotlight In February 2021 Solicitations

Following their recent announcement of a shift to one-shots and annuals, Zenescope Entertainment is debuting their February 2021 solicitations here at Bleeding Cool. This month of releases from the Pennsylvania-based publisher will include the release of a new title, Grimm Spotlight, as well as the conclusion to their first-ever series to make the cover of Previews with Robyn Hood: Iron Maiden #2.

Zenescope releases for February 2021 include:

Grimm Spotlight:

Black Knight vs. Lord of Flies

Joe Brusha (W)

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

The first-ever Grimm Fairy Tales character spotlight features the return of Peyton Parks (a.k.a the Black Knight) in a stand-alone story. She battles the Mysterious Lord of the Flies in a fight that takes her far from home and into the madness of Wonderland.

Myths & Legends Quarterly: Dark Princess

Story by: Joe Brusha (W)

ONE-SHOT • 80 PAGES • FC • $8.99 • TEEN

For centuries evil forces have sought to take control of the realms of power and thus rule the nexus that connects them—Earth.

The Dark One and his Horde, The Order of Tarot, and Merlin and his evil Knights have all been defeated by the Earth's Guardian, heroes, and the Realm Knights who protect Neverland, Oz, Wonderland, and Myst. But from the ashes of those sects rises a new threat, one that is more deadly than all of them combined! The Dark Princess has come to the realms of power, and unlike those who came before her, she will not fail to enslave all that is good, as did the ones who came before her.

Robyn Hood: Iron Maiden Issue 2 of 2

Joe Brusha (W) Renato Rei (A) Grostieta (C)

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Picking up from the thrilling cliff-hanger of part one, the curse of the Iron Maiden is loose, and Robyn is standing in the way of her and her target. With Robyn not only caught between a viable threat but also her own conscience, will she be able to do what she needs to stop this enemy? And what of the innocent girl trapped within this Iron Maiden?!

Don't miss the intense conclusion to this two-part Robyn Hood story!

The Courier: Liberty and Death Issue 2 of 3

Ralph Tedesco (W) Oliver Borges (A) Fran Gamboa (C)

MINI-SERIES • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • MATURE

Gillings crew – along with Eve – gets ambushed by The Divinity. Now a prisoner of a savage commune of freaks, Eve is forced to play a sadistic game of survival while trying to find a way to escape her captors. Meanwhile, a seemingly clever pack of primals has followed Morgan and his crew back to their compound as the monstrous beings search for their own form of vengeance.

Grimm Fairy Tales 46

Dave Franchini (W)

ONGOING SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN

The saga of the Dark Book continues as Skye pursues another escaped entity from this evil tome, one that may hold the answers that she needs to finally free Shang.

Don't miss this next exciting issue of Skye's journey!

Wonderland Annual: Reign of Madness

Story by Dave Franchini

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN

Hundreds of years before the Liddles ever stepped foot there, and long before it was destined for its inescapable chaos and insanity, there was Wonderland, the realm of dreams. It was a peaceful land of hope and imagination,

but under its surface grew a darkness waiting to spread its tendrils into all that was.

As it was finally released, the evil seeped out into this extraordinary world, pulling two sisters into the center of its plot to bring madness to all it would touched and turn all those it corrupted into nightmares of their former selves.

A war has been building for the very soul of this realm, and madness aims to reign over all that resides there. But can the hope of a few and the love of a sister keep the evil at bay and fight what is destined to be?

Don't miss this over-sized Wonderland issue that sets the stage for all that comes after!