12 Tasks Of Christmas Comes To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will close out 2020 and kick-off 2021 with the 12 Tasks of Christmas event, delivering some Wizarding World nostalgia to those playing the game. The event is set to include boosted Yule Ball Foundables where some of J. K. Rowling's iconic characters can be found in their dress robes. Here are the full details of this event ahead of its launch in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Niantic announced the full details of this event on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

From Tuesday, December 29 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, January 7 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: 12 Special Assignments revolving around the 12 Days of Christmas, with rewards including Potions, Gifts, Spell Books, and DADA Books. Increased sightings of the Water Orb Confoundable Traces such as Gryffindor Student, Ministry Administrator, Baby Mandrake and Pickett, plus more Traces from Tonic for Trace Detection. Increased sightings of Music Box, Occamy Eggs, Golden Snitch, Quidditch Captain Harry Potter, Young Harry Potter and Yule Ball (Hagrid & Madame Maxime, Angelina & Fred, Hermione & Viktor, Parvati & Harry) Foundables, plus more Traces from Tonic for Trace Detection. Special Sapphire 1km Portmanteau of Honeydukes that rewards Yule Ball Programme.

In addition to this information, Bleeding Cool can reveal to readers the full 12 Tasks of Christmas which are set to appear as Special Assignments. These tasks and rewards, rife with holiday references, include:

Use Master Notes on 12 Potions-A-Brewing: 1 Dark Detetor

Use 11 Potent Exstimulo: 1 Silver Key

Complete 10 Wizarding Challenges in Tower Chamber V: 2 Dawdle Draught

Return 9 Trolls Dancing: 10 Spell Energy

Place 8 Images in the Registry: 8 Coins

Return 7 Foundables-a-Swimming: 3 Abbraxan Hair

Return 6 Occamy Eggs: 10 Snowdrop

Return 5 Golden Snitches: 2 Coins

Place 4 Images on the Yule Ball Great Hall Registry Page: 1 Silver Key

Defeat Highest Unlocked Chamber 3 Times: 2 Strong Exstimulo

Cast 2 Masterful Spells in a Row: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Return 1 Boy Who Lived: 10 Spell Energy

Rewards: 200 XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 2 Spell Books, 2 Baruffio Ingredients Gifts, 2 Extravagant Energy Gifts, 2 Exstimulo Gifts