1st Edition Booster Box of Pokémon TCG Fossil Expansion Hits Auction

Fossil was one of the earliest and most popular expansions of the Pokémon TCG, and now you can get a 1st edition booster box yourself. The first-ever set of Pokémon cards, known as the base set, introduced many of the first generations iconic species, with some of the most popular cards being the Charizard and Blastoise. Then came Jungle, the second expansion, which spotlighted Eevee's evolutions of Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. As the third expansion, Fossil had a specific theme: ancient Pokémon being brought back into the present. "A remote island has been discovered in the south seas, an island where the Pokémon fossils have come to life," the initial blurb read. The series featured such cards as Aerodactyl, Kaputops, and the Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. However, the most valuable card of the set may surprise some. It's currently ranked by the popular TCG Player, ungraded, as Lapras, a fan-favorite species that has a beautiful holo in this set. Fossil is one of the most valuable set due to its rarity, especially as far as sealed products go, which makes this listing from Heritage an incredible investment.

Pokémon First Edition Fossil Set Sealed Booster Box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999)

The Fossil Set was the third expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and it was released on October 10, 1999. Here is a rare sealed First Edition Fossil Set Booster Box in its original Wizards of the Coast shrink-wrap! The set included 62 total cards, and since the box includes 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards, it's likely that it includes more than one complete set! The cards have never seen the light of day, so we can only assume that they are all in GEM MINT condition. On November 19, 2020 we sold a similar box for $18,000.

You can bid for this exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime Pokémon booster box at Heritage Auctions now.