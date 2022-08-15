Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In October

Bandai Namco revealed they will be releasing their crazy fishing title Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits for the Nintendo Switch this October. This game will serve as a sequel to the 2019 game, and with it comes a ton of new challenges and additions that expand it in every way. In Story Mode, you'll take your rod and follow a number of different quests to clean the world's oceans for a sustainable future. You'll also be able to play aquatic-themed medal pusher games, jump into several multiplayer minigames like Gator Panic and Goldfish Scooping, and have online battles against others for the first time. The game will be released on October 28th, 2022, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits introduces players to Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park where they can explore and experience exciting games among five distinct attractions. In the game, anglers compete to catch fish and earn medals they can use to spin for prizes. Players can also collect from more than 250 different types of fish to store in their personal aquarium. Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits features single-player, couch co-op, and online multiplayer in a variety of different game modes, from Arcade and Story to the unique and thrilling Shark Fever Medal Pusher Mode. Ace Angler +, The Fishing Medal Game – Experience Ace Angler's arcade version at home with up to four players, all stages from the previous game, as well as newly added arcade stages and Nintendo Switch-exclusive stages.

Experience Ace Angler's arcade version at home with up to four players, all stages from the previous game, as well as newly added arcade stages and Nintendo Switch-exclusive stages. Story Mode: Legend of the Poisoned Seas – Players are challenged to travel across the globe and rescue the oceans from poison and garbage for future generations. By clearing time sensitives, players can advance the story, and learn fascinating facts about actual marine life.

Players are challenged to travel across the globe and rescue the oceans from poison and garbage for future generations. By clearing time sensitives, players can advance the story, and learn fascinating facts about actual marine life. Online Ultimate Angler Competition – Engage in online fishing battles where up to four people can catch fish, collect stars for each victory earned, and aim to become the Ultimate Angler.

Engage in online fishing battles where up to four people can catch fish, collect stars for each victory earned, and aim to become the Ultimate Angler. Ace Angler Party – This mode features 12 marine-themed party games, along with other fishing competitions where players compete to catch the heaviest or most valuable fish.

This mode features 12 marine-themed party games, along with other fishing competitions where players compete to catch the heaviest or most valuable fish. Medal Pusher Game: Shark Fever – The goal of this game is to catch a great white shark by knocking down five balls to trigger a Shark Battle to receive many Medals.