Aeroblast Lugia Raid Hour Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock event has finished in Pokémon GO, which means that the Galarian Legendaries Zamazenta and Zacian have departed. They have now been replaced with the iconic Legendary Pokémon Lugia, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. It will be ushered in with tonight's Lugia Raid Hour which is happening in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. Most Gyms in the game will host hour-long Tier Five raids featuring this Flying/Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips for the Lugia Raid Hour.

Even if you already have a Shiny Lugia and a 100% IV Lugia, this Raid Hour is worth your time! Not only will you be able to farm Candy and Candy XL for Lugia, but this Legendary Pokémon will also be suited with its signature move, Aeroblast.

An essential tip for Shiny hunters and those who wish they had more raids to complete during Pokémon GO's weekly Wednesday Raid Hour: You are no longer stuck doing a single Raid Hour anymore! You can join online raid communities on Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and Reddit, where you can add trainers all over the world as your friends. By coordinating with them, you can accept invites to Raid Hours in many different Time Zones. This will increase the number of Lugia raids you'll be able to complete all through the day both before and after Raid Hour takes place by you.

Lugia will be here for two Raid Hours. Here are all of September 2021's Raid Hours in Pokémon GO. Here's what was posted on the official blog:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast Wednesday, September 8, 2021: Lugia with the attack Aeroblast Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)