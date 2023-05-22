AEW: Fight Forever Finally Has An Official Launch Date After a few years of development and several hurdles along the way, AEW: Fight Forever finally has a proper release date in 2023.

THQ Nordic, Yuke's Co., and All Elite Wrestling finally have an official release date for AEW: Fight Forever, and it's closer than you think. It was revealed that the game is now set for release on June 29th, 2023, confirmed to be released for PC and all three major consoles. They also released a new trailer with the date, showing off the game in its current form, as we're about a month away from seeing it. You can watch the trailer below along with a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever," said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW. "Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, Yuke's and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'm confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike."

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM, and Head of Creative of AEW. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!