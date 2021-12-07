After The Fall Shows Off VR Co-Op Gameplay Video

Vertigo Games has released a new video showing off some of the new co-op gameplay you can experience in their VR game After The Fall. Up until now, we were kind of curious how this aspect of the game would work out as it's occasionally difficult to even get two-player games going smoothly when they're side-by-side. But it looks like they've managed to now only get a great balance with the co-op in this game, but the cross-platform appears to be working pretty flawlessly. At least, that's what the video is showing off, we won't know for certain until the game launches on December 9th on Quest 2, PSVR, and Steam VR. Enjoy the video below!

Set in the ice-covered ruins of an alternate 1980s LA nearly 20 years after an apocalypse, After The Fall combines an evolving VR world shared with players on all platforms with action-packed co-op gameplay, built from the ground up for VR. Starting out in a shared space with up to 32 other players, players venture out into the remains of post-apocalyptic LA, collect and wield deadly weapons and devastating powers, and then join forces with players worldwide as they go head-to-head with hordes and towering bosses – or against each other in PVP – in a bid to leave the city in a better place than their predecessors. Intense Co-op VR Action: Go solo or join forces in 4-player co-op through an infested, 1980s-inspired VR world.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Fall | Cross-platform Gameplay Showcase [ESRB] (https://youtu.be/FnReoRcibgg)