Afterlife: Dying To Get Back! Will Launch On PC & Console In 2022

Graffiti Games and Fuz Games revealed today that they will be releasing Afterlife: Dying To Get Back! sometime next year on PC and consoles. This one kinda gave us a chuckle checking out as this is a funny adventure title about a soul trying to return to the land of the living. You'll have to battle your way through bullet-hell battles while unlocking secrets, and also try to make friends with odd and quirky spirits! Enjoy the latest trailer below as we hope that it will be released sooner than later.

Okay, then. Let's start over… Afterlife: Dying To Get Back! is an epic journey where you play as a soul who has just arrived in the great beyond and is trying to return to life. However, that journey has caught the attention of the evil Dr. Krull and his evil army… In order to escape their pursuit, you'll need to use your ghostly reflexes to survive bullet-hell battles and rely on whatever help your fellow souls will offer along the way. Only after visiting all 8 Towers to collect their keys, defeating all 8 Bosses and their numerous minions, walking across 14 areas and townss, and chatting it up with over 100 other souls will you be able to find the portal and escape the afterlife.

Nope, not at all! But we do promise it will be a lot of FUN! I mean, just look at all these cool features: