Afterlove EP Confirmed For Valentine's Day Release

After being teased for several months, we now have a release date for Afterlove EP, as the game will be out on Valentine's Day

Indie game developer Pikselnesia and publisher Fellow Traveller confirmed the release date for their upcoming game Afterlove EP. The game was originally slated to be released in the Fall of 2024 but got pushed back as the team continued to work on it. Now we know the title will be released for PC and all three major consoles on Valentine's day, February 14. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Afterlove EP

Taking place in the vibrant city of Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Afterlove EP is a blend of visual novel, narrative adventure and rhythm game elements from the creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After. Step into the shoes of Rama, a young musician struggling to move on with life after the death of his girlfriend, Cinta. Whilst his close friends and bandmates are all determined to help him move on, Rama has been stuck for more than a year. He's neglecting his music, his mental health and his relationships. Making things harder, he's hearing Cinta's voice inside his head, unsure if she is a spirit or part of his imagination.

Rama's band has a critical gig in one month's time. Either he gets serious about his music and delivers the new songs he has been promising or the band will move on without him. Over twenty-eight days and nights it will be your choices that determine the path Rama takes. Explore the city, choose which relationships to repair and which new ones to pursue. Come to terms with the past, rediscover your creative voice and help Rama shape a future for himself. Discover modern day Jakarta through side-scrolling exploration, engage in deep and meaningful conversations with the characters of your choosing and jam with your band in rhythm game sections.

Part of the burgeoning Indonesian indie game development scene, Afterlove EP seeks to create an authentic window into modern urban life in Indonesia. Set in the streets of Jakarta where several of the developers live or have lived, the game also features the distinctive, manga-inspired art of renowned Indonesian artist Soyatu (@soyacomu) and an original soundtrack from Indonesian indie band L'Alphalpha.

