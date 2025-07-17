Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, death on the nile

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile Receives a Release Date

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile has been given a proper release date, as well as info on a special edition coming out as well

Article Summary Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile video game launches September with a special edition release.

Players control both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce in a thrilling dual-protagonist mystery adventure.

Set in the vibrant 1970s, explore iconic locations from London and Majorca to Cairo and the Nile cruise.

Features include an expanded storyline, dynamic mind map, and innovative character confrontation system.

Microids has confirmed that Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile will be released this fall, and will be getting a special edition as well. First up, the team announced the game will arrive on September 25, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles. Second, the game will have a physical limited edition for all platforms, which includes the game, an artbook, a bookmark, and a digital copy of the game's soundtrack. The game is currently up for pre-order.

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is on board. Meanwhile, another private detective, Jane Royce, is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn't end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Dual protagonists : Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale. Innovative setting : Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life. Extended storyline : Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike. Diverse locations : Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo. Enhanced mindmap : Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story. Confrontation system : Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths. Character profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!