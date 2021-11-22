Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition Adds The Mexico Civilization

Xbox Game Studios and Relic Entertainment have added the Mexico civilization into Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition this week. This is a brand new DLC that brings about a few battles and other additions to the game from a very specific period in the country's development as you'll be experiencing historical battles will receive a new scenario unique to the Mexico civilization. The DLC will be released on December 1st for you to dive into, as we have more info and the trailer for it here.

Unlike any other civilization in Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition, the burgeoning Mexican States can choose to Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial Ages. Each Revolt offers you a whole new deck full of opportunities. Additionally, Mexico has the unique opportunity to reverse their revolts and return to Mexico, while still retaining access the benefits of any cards sent during the revolution. Add in a brand-new set of Federal States to evolve your gameplay and the Mexico civilization can adapt to any strategic situation like no other.

"Grito de Dolores" — As the Bourbon Reforms granted the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When news of Napoleon Bonaparte's conquest of Spain reached the Americas, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of revolution.

But that's not the only historical battle coming your way. The histories of Mexico and the neighboring United States are deeply intertwined, marked by many pivotal battles. On December 1, all owners of the previously released United States civilization DLC will receive "The Burning of USS Philadelphia" historical battle for free (even if they don't own the Mexico DLC). Finally, owners of both the United States and Mexico civilization DLCs will get access to yet another historical battle: "The Battle of Queenston Heights." This scenario will be available to owners of both DLCs even if they purchase each DLC separately.