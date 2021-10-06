AION Receives Massive Update For 12th Anniversary

Those of you who have been enjoying AION can now rejoice as a new update has been added to the game as part of the 12th Anniversary. Gameforge has released the highly anticipated 8.0 update, which has extended the current level cap to 85 while also introducing a ton of new content. We're talking new features, items, enemies, areas, adventures, challenges, and more, all at your disposal to take on. We have a rundown of everything that's been added to the game with this update as you can download it today.

Aphsaranta: After reaching level 81, you can find the new battlefield in Inggison and Gelkmaros. Your task is to control most of the 13 areas, complete quests, and raise the reputation of your faction in order to secure great advantages. Additionally, the new "Heart of Aphsaranta" instance is waiting for you and up to five of your friends. Complete the new instance to earn high-quality item rewards such as the new "Ultimate Fighting Spirit" equipment!

New Legendary Transformation: Become an Aphsaranta Adventurer and enjoy the advantages of a legendary transformation while you storm Aphsaranta as a desert fox in adventurer clothing.

New equipment: Become an even mightier warrior by obtaining the perfect Jorgoth Weapons of the fourth upgrade. Equip your hero with powerful Apsu's Illusion equipment — the world boss Adad drops special parts with increased stats for each class.

Improved siege combat: The number of players, rewards, and stats for opponents have been adjusted for battles in the Prades and Bassen fortresses. The enemy stats have also been changed for the siege battles around the fortresses in Inggison and Gelkmaros.

Further innovations: Raise your hero to the new maximum level of 85, learn new skills with the Daevanion skill features, increase your stats with the Relic of Time, combine various passive skills for your weapons and armour with the Oath system, and take advantage of the mount cube.