Alchemic Cutie Scheduled To Be Released Mid-June Alchemic Cutie will finally be coming over to the Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation consoles, next month.

Indie game publisher PM Studios revealed this week they will be releasing a brand new game Alchemic Cutie for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation next month. The game will give you a retro feeling as you spend time in this cozy RPG where you breed and tame jellies for various tasks and mysteries to solve. The game is slated to come out on June 16th, after having already been released back in 2021, with everything ever added to the game for the complete experience. You can read more about the game below.

"Alchemic Cutie is a relaxing and cathartic cozy RPG about Jellies and their place in the world. While breeding and taming wild jellies, you'll meet other villagers, enter jelly competitions, and uncover a bevy mysteries on the island to explore. Each jelly has unique stats and traits giving them little personalities. With over 4,000 visual styles, you'll have tons of possibilities for accessorizing and styling your jellies. You can tame, breed, and raise the perfect jelly companions. The more variety, the better the jellies will do in heated jelly competitions for the top prize. Morph or buff your jellies through the use of alchemy and unlock a flavor of variety within your town. Build your status on the island of jelly dreams while creating lasting friendships or even rivals in the great jelly competition."