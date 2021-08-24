All Leagues Live For Final Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8 Run

We have only one more week of GO Battle League Season 8 in Pokémon GO. Along with the current Season of Discovery, GO Battle League Season 8 will wrap on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at 1 PM Pacific. Before it goes away for good and gives way to GO Battle League Season 9, all three leagues will return for one more run.

During the final run, there will be another GO Battle Night. Here's how Niantic describes it at the Pokémon GO blog:

Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time GO Battle Nights are returning for Season 8! During GO Battle Nights, you'll receive three times the Stardust for winning battles, completing sets of battles, and ranking up in the GO Battle League. You'll also be able to complete 20 sets of GO Battle League battles, up from the regular five sets, for a total of up to 100 battles.

Now, as GO Battle League Season 8 wraps up, let's look ahead. Here are some featured I'd personally like to see Pokémon GO include in GO Battle League Season 9. We'd love to hear your thoughts as well, so leave your ideas in the comments below.

Master League Premier : This has been sorely missing now for two seasons. Master League Classic has replaced it and Master League Classic, frankly, is a terrible idea. Master League Classic makes little to no sense considering it hinges on the idea of Master League being impacted dramatically by Candy XL. Guess what, Niantic? Not happening for most players.

: This has been sorely missing now for two seasons. Master League Classic has replaced it and Master League Classic, frankly, is a terrible idea. Master League Classic makes little to no sense considering it hinges on the idea of Master League being impacted dramatically by Candy XL. Guess what, Niantic? Not happening for most players. Better & increased encounters: My enjoyment of PVP in Pokémon GO has increased this year, but it becomes frustrating to complete five battles, win four, and get… a Scraggy. Niantic should include two encounters, one at the first win and one at the third, so that victory feels a bit less cheap when it results in an uninteresting encounter.

My enjoyment of PVP in Pokémon GO has increased this year, but it becomes frustrating to complete five battles, win four, and get… a Scraggy. Niantic should include two encounters, one at the first win and one at the third, so that victory feels a bit less cheap when it results in an uninteresting encounter. Little Cup: Some hated it. I loved it. I'd love to see this return without limitation.