Alolan Exeggutor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Alola to Alola event is currently closing out the Season of (take a wild guess) Alola in Pokémon GO. This means that we have a very Alolan-centric raid rotation with Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini in Tier Five raids. We've talked a lot about those Island Guardians, though, so let's switch focus to Tier Three which has a great selection of Shiny-capable Pokémon. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Alolan Exeggutor. Let's get into the details.

Top Alolan Exeggutor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Exeggutor counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Exeggutor with efficiency.

Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Porygon-Z (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

As a Tier Three raid boss, Alolan Exeggutor can be completed by well-prepared solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, you can increase Candies earned by using Pinap Berries, so I would attempt to use them on Alolan Exeggutor for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Alolan Exeggutor has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!