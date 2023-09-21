Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Alolan Raichu, pokemon, Psychic Spectacular
Alolan Raichu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Our Alolan Raichu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss during the Psychic Spectacular event.
A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. This week, the Season moves to the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event which has some interesting Tier Three Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Alolan Raichu. Let's get into it.
Top Alolan Raichu Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Alolan Raichu counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Alolan Raichu can be defeated by solo players, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Alolan Raichu is a boosted rate of likely one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
