Alolan Raichu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Alolan Raichu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss during the Psychic Spectacular event.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. This week, the Season moves to the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event which has some interesting Tier Three Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Alolan Raichu. Let's get into it.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu can be defeated by solo players, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Alolan Raichu is a boosted rate of likely one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

