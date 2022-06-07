Alterborn Receives First Developer Video Discussing The Game

Indie developer and publisher Iron Lung have released a brand new developer video for their upcoming survival action shooter Alterborn. The team has barely announced that the game is in development, with the current release window set for Q3 2023. So it appears they will be recording and releasing their own set of videos showing off their work on it. The first video goes into a bit of an explanation of what you can expect, as the game will have a third-person view and operate in a Soulslike manner. You can check out the video down below along with more info on their current state of the game.

Alterborn is a third-person survival action shooter filled with dark humor that draws inspiration from multiple genres, including soulslikes, roguelites, and looter shooters, all mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities for unspeakable mayhem and fun. Altered State – Explore handcrafted levels mixed with procedurally generated content and ever-changing gameplay mechanics. Observe how your surroundings change in real-time before your very eyes.

Action-packed playthroughs with no two games alike – Remember that your actions matter and impact the world around you. Whenever you delve into the Shattered Lands, your experience will differ. Spot patterns, learn them, adjust your toolset accordingly, and you shall be rewarded.

In-depth RPG and difficulty level customization – Adjust the challenge with gameplay mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Every progression system will require you to make meaningful yet difficult choices. Mix and match countless unlockables to fit your playstyle.

Choose your friends and foes – Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are simply not very fond of. Watch the story evolve depending on your choices, which are built around a complex relationship system filled with possibilities. Through this system, you'll be able to get a glimpse of what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world.