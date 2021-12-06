American Express Teams With NBA 2K22 For New Experience Locale
American Express has teamed up with NBA 2K22 to create a brand new physical location experience for you to check out this week. From December 10th-12th in downtown Los Angeles, you can head over to the American Express x NBA 2K22 Experience, located a short walk away from the Staples Center. The concept of the shop is to bring to live a version of the shops you can visit within the game where you get your gear and more, only now you can purchase that merch for real. We have a list of the things you'll be able to experience there below, and you can click the link above to find out what Amex deals they'll have.
-
Free NBA 2K Digital Merchandise: For the first time ever, Amex Card Members will be able to claim some of the most sought-after digital merchandise for their NBA 2K MyPlayer, including gear from Just Don, OVO, Mitchell & Ness, Under Armour and more. Digital merchandise will be distributed through unique NBA 2K22 Locker Codes only available on-site.
-
Face Scan Studio: Fans who stop by the Face Scan Studio will have the opportunity to enhance their MyPlayer by taking high-quality face scans, which can then be uploaded through the 2K app to get a true-to-life look to be used in the game.
-
Immersive Sights and Sounds: With wall-to-wall mirrors, Card Members and fans will be able to experience the "Infinity Cube" which will immerse them into the sights and sounds of NBA 2K22 in a whole new way and capture the moment with shareable photos.
-
Access to Exclusive Physical Merchandise and Services: To outfit Card Members and fans IRL, get access to NBA gear for purchase, in addition to complimentary sneaker cleanings throughout the weekend.
-
Fan Experience: Fans at the American Express x NBA2K22 Experience and around the world will be able to watch NBA star Paul George and WNBA star Breanna Stewart face off in a highly anticipated NBA 2K22 match-up livestreamed from the American Express x NBA 2K22 Experience. Hosted by Alexis Morgan, the match will be streamed via the NBA Twitch channel from 3-4pm PST (6-7pm EST) on Friday, December 10.