American Express Teams With NBA 2K22 For New Experience Locale

American Express has teamed up with NBA 2K22 to create a brand new physical location experience for you to check out this week. From December 10th-12th in downtown Los Angeles, you can head over to the American Express x NBA 2K22 Experience, located a short walk away from the Staples Center. The concept of the shop is to bring to live a version of the shops you can visit within the game where you get your gear and more, only now you can purchase that merch for real. We have a list of the things you'll be able to experience there below, and you can click the link above to find out what Amex deals they'll have.

Free NBA 2K Digital Merchandise: For the first time ever, Amex Card Members will be able to claim some of the most sought-after digital merchandise for their NBA 2K MyPlayer, including gear from Just Don, OVO, Mitchell & Ness, Under Armour and more. Digital merchandise will be distributed through unique NBA 2K22 Locker Codes only available on-site.

Face Scan Studio: Fans who stop by the Face Scan Studio will have the opportunity to enhance their MyPlayer by taking high-quality face scans, which can then be uploaded through the 2K app to get a true-to-life look to be used in the game.

Immersive Sights and Sounds: With wall-to-wall mirrors, Card Members and fans will be able to experience the "Infinity Cube" which will immerse them into the sights and sounds of NBA 2K22 in a whole new way and capture the moment with shareable photos.

Access to Exclusive Physical Merchandise and Services: To outfit Card Members and fans IRL, get access to NBA gear for purchase, in addition to complimentary sneaker cleanings throughout the weekend.

Fan Experience: Fans at the American Express x NBA2K22 Experience and around the world will be able to watch NBA star Paul George and WNBA star Breanna Stewart face off in a highly anticipated NBA 2K22 match-up livestreamed from the American Express x NBA 2K22 Experience. Hosted by Alexis Morgan, the match will be streamed via the NBA Twitch channel from 3-4pm PST (6-7pm EST) on Friday, December 10.