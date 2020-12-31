Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has Some Fresh New Year's Items

Nintendo decided to help you celebrate the new year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with some fresh gear to snag before midnight. The company announced it in the weirdest way, too. Rather than just telling us that there was new stuff on the official Twitter feed, they went through Isabelle's channel to give you the news that there are a bunch of items up for sale in the Nook Shopping section of the game. Specifically in the Seasonal tab of the catalog. Right now until the end of the night, you can order a number of items for your home including sparkling cider for 1,000 Bells, a Twelve-grape dish for 1,200 Bells, a Berliner for 1,200 Bells, and some New Year's noodles (all of which are for display below) for 1,300 Bells.

While we're on the subject of seasonal items, we're pretty sure any day now Nintendo will be releasing information about the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, which is rumored to have a ton of Valentine's Day stuff, not to mention the one we know well eventually come for both St. Patrick's Day and Easter. So the holiday items that are in the shop are currently going for dirt cheap and will probably end up being pretty low-costing just before the announcement is made. That includes the Christmas items such as the Aurora Wall which will run you 7,000 Bells and the Midwinter sweater which will cost you 1,200 Bells. If history is any indicator, these items will vanish pretty quickly once the timer ticks over to the new year or at least a week after the event is over, so cash in all your turnips and other goodies to snag them while you have a chance.