Anime Racer Screamer Reveals Game Modes In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the anime racing game Screamer as the team reveals all of the modes you'll be able to play

Article Summary Screamer unveils a new trailer highlighting all game modes for upcoming early access launch.

Experience intense anime-style racing with unique teams, storylines, and futuristic vibes.

Customize bold cars with aggressive designs and master the powerful Echo tech on the track.

Thrill to high-speed competition as Boost, Strike, and Overdrive add chaos to every Screamer race.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games released a new trailer this week for their upcoming anime racing title Screamer, as we get a better look at the game's modes. The trailer, which you can check out above, is a solid four-minute introduction to the various modes you'll be able to play, asd well as a better look at the various teams you'll be racing as and against. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives in Early Access on March 23, 2026.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles; they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

