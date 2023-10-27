Posted in: Anno 1800, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Anno 1800

Anno 1800 Will Hold Free Weeks On PC & Consoles In November

Would you like to try out Anno 1800? Ubisoft will offer you the chance to try the game on both PC and consoles next month.

Ubisoft revealed they will give players a chance to experience Anno 1800 completely free as they are setting up a couple of weeks in November to try it out. Over the course of two separate weeks, the team will allow players to download and play the main game completely free, as a way of trying it out and see if it's their cup of tea. But only for a week. After that, you can choose to buy it, and if you do, your progress will carry over. We have more details about the event for you below.

"During the Free Week on all platforms, players will have access to the full main content, and their progression will carry over if they decide to purchase the game. PC players can buy the Definitive Annoversary Edition for a complete Anno 1800 experience, and all players can enjoy discounts on the game, all previously released Year Passes, and Cosmetic DLCs. The Cosmetic Pack Bundle 2, released earlier this month, is also available for purchase. In addition, a friend referral program will allow next-gen console players to invite their friends to play during the Free Week and earn exclusive rewards from November 9 to November 13. (Any progression made during the Free Week will carry over when players upgrade to the full game on any platform of their choice, thanks to our cross-platform cloud save system. An online connection might be required to start the game as a free player along with a subscription.)"

"Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, Anno 1800 is a city-building and strategy game taking place during the Industrial Revolution. The game gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily."

