Antonball Deluxe Is Headed To Steam On March 4th

Proponent Games and Summitsphere revealed this week that Antonball Deluxe is finally headed to Steam on March 4th. The game is basically a collection of Antonball titles as you're getting three games at once with the original Antonball, Punchball, and VS. Antonball. In total, you're getting 69 levels of mole-mashin' action, along with 21 different characters to unlock as your playable avatar. Not to mention being able to compete online with up to four players. Basically, if you love this little series of titles, then this is a must-have as it's everything under one label. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below and more info on it as it will drop onto PC next week.

The first game in the collection, Antonball Arcade, follows the misadventures of Anton Ball as he stumbles into the Boiler City sewer system after a hard night on the town and must make his way home. One problem: there's thousands of bricks blocking his way across five distinct worlds. The solution: Using his trusty Antonball to jump, backflip, and clutch every last brick into dust! The second game in the set, Punch Ball Antonball, stars Anton's co-worker, Annie Bell, as she vies to win the Punch Ball Championship and its grand prize: a lifetime supply of Ballble Tea. Armed with nothing but her Punch Ball, Annie must clear five worlds teeming with vicious ballbusting moles, oozing snails, and sentient baseball mitts. The third game, VS. Antonball, is a multiplayer exclusive, turning Antonball Arcade into a high-octane competitive brickbreaking and ballbusting showdown across nine different unlockable stages. Two teams compete to destroy the other's brick wall first as power-ups, obstacles and foes rain chaos down on up to 4 players.