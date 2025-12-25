Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apartment No 129, Dead Witness

Apartment No 129 Confirmed For Console Release

After having already been out on PC for over a year, Apartment No 129 will be making its way to Xbox and PlayStation consoles next month

Console release includes all current updates, content, and optimized controls for new platforms.

The game is based on a chilling Turkish urban legend involving satanic rituals and mysterious deaths.

Players guide Emir through a haunted building, facing terrifying entities and multiple possible endings.

Indie game developer and publisher Dead Witness has confirmed they will finally release the horror game Apartment No 129 for consoles. This is basically going to be a direct port with all of the updates and additional content released for the title since it launched back in August 2024, just adapted for consoles with updated controls and whatnot. You can check out the console trailer here as the game will arrive on January 16, 2026.

Apartment No 129

In 2009, two young girls living in Apartment No 129 in Turkey perform satanic rituals with candles late at night. According to allegations, the girls, who lived on the top floor of the building, mysteriously lost their lives that night. According to residents of the building, there was a very violent earthquake that night. All the windows in the building were shattered, and the furniture toppled due to the tremors. However, according to earthquake records, there was no such earthquake in the region that day.

Following this incident, the residents of the building gradually left over time. The building manager also left the building after locking the doors following the incident. For a long time, no one dared to enter the building. After the incident, those who entered the building left in a disturbed state of mind. They claimed to have felt fear as soon as they entered, that there was a heavy smell in the building, that the windows were shattered without any action, and that there were symbols and writings on the walls. Additionally, some claimed to have seen some entities in the building. This event made headlines in the Turkish media under the title "Apartment No. 129" and became part of urban legends.

From the moment Emir takes his first step into the building, he will deeply feel the spirit of the abandoned building and encounter traces of the major event that occurred in the past. However, Emir, who has doubts about the existence of the creator, will not only explore the past, but also confront his beliefs with terrifying events in his own inner world.

Within the building, in a battle where mysterious entities and his own fears clash, will Emir be able to survive with his faith and intelligence? Can you keep Emir alive and get him out of this cursed apartment in this horror-filled battle with multiple endings where you will encounter terrifying characters?

