Apex Legends: Amped Supersonic Event Launches This Tuesday

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have confirmed the next event coming to Apex Legends: Amped, as the new Supersonic event arrives on Tuesday. The event is set to kick off on November 18 and run until December 16, bringing with it some changes to Wildcard as the mode gets a boost in the form of an updated Olympus map. What's more, the game will be adding a missile-launching Mythic R-99, speed-boosting Wild Cards, and a few other small key elements that are designed to make you faster. We have the dev notes below and the trailer above to tease you ahead of the event.

Apex Legends: Amped – Supersonic

Olympus in Wildcard Ready for a new Wildcard map? Reach peak performance on Olympus, now with added map toys for Wildcard: more ziplines, more gravity cannons, more ways to take flight and win fights.

Mythic R-99: Birds of Prey Feel the afterburn with the Bird of Prey: the new, Valkyrie-inspired, Mythic R-99 available in Rampart Care Packages. Players that hit their target repeatedly activate the Missile Volley ability, automatically firing missiles that track the target. Birds of Prey also brings in an extra movement speed bonus to keep Legends on the attack.

New Wild Card Upgrades to Master Movement & Speed Burning Rubber leaves fire trails that burn enemies in your wake. Extra Zippy refills shields and speed boosts on ziplines and ziprails. Highlight enemies while airborne or on the ground with Eyes in the Sky and the Quick and the Dead. Get Up and Go grants speed bursts after clutch revives, while Along for the Slide gives you faster, longer slides.

Sleek Limited-Time Cosmetics Seize high-tech, sleek styles with Legendary Skins for Horizon, Crypto, Sparrow, Mirage, and Catalyst, plus matching weapons, all available as possible drops in Supersonic Event Packs. Legends can carve up opponents with the Death Duet Universal Melee, a set of dual katanas.



