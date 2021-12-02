Apex Legends Reveals More Info On Raiders Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment dropped new info today on the next Apex Legends event as you'll soon be able to get in on the Raiders Collection. Kicking off on December 7th and running all the way until December 21st, the event will start with the return of the fan-favorite Winter Express limited-time mode. If you haven't played that before, that is essentially their holiday event where they decorate a ton of stuff in holiday cheer, but beyond the cosmetics, it's basically a chance to earn rewards and added materials for your profile. The event also includes a chance for you to snag a bunch of Legendary cosmetics and a new heirloom. We have more info don't the event for you below along with a trailer showing off what will be coming down at the bottom. Happy holidays in the game as we wish you luck in this new event.

Winter Express – The beloved Apex Legends mode returns giving three squads the chance to stage their own robbery on the World's Edge train. For the first time, Legends will be able to pick their loadout before boarding the train.

Raiders Collection Event – Players can unlock event-limited Legendary cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson and Wraith – all designed to bring out the pirate in every Legend. Each Legendary skin has a complementary weapon either in the collection or the prize track. Not only will players have the chance to earn 1,600 points per day with challenges refreshing daily, but they will also encounter stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if completed during the event. All these challenges also stack with the Battle Pass, so players can complete multiple at once.

Wattson Heirloom – Once players unlock the brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, they'll receive Wattson's electric Heirloom, the "Energy Reader."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends: Raiders Collection Event Trailer (https://youtu.be/A_GUBourLrc)