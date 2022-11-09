Apex Legends Starts New Inside The Studio Video Series

Respawn Entertainment has released a new video series for Apex Legends, which they are calling the Inside The Studio series. The shorthand to the series that they are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the latest hero added to the game named Catalyst, as they go into detail over what inspired the new character and their placement int he roster. Along with highlighting different aspects of how the team went about developing elements of her abilities and whatnot, including her unique ferrofluid abilities, they also go into detail about the team worked closely with GLAAD and voice actor Meli Grant to bring the game's first trans woman to life for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, the only place you can see the video in full is via their Twitter feed for the game, which we have linked for you down at the bottom.

"The character is being referred to as a conjurer, or in some circles a terraformer, as she can change matter in front of her to suit her needs, as well as send out projectiles of black goo that operate in different ways. While we don't know the specifics of her weapon yet, it looks like you're getting someone who can be both on the offensive and defensive instead of having to stick to one and rely on others to cover the rest. We have a couple of trailers featuring her below as we wait for everything to be revealed next week."

"Tressa has fought for Cleo since she was a teenager. Seer may have brought the Legends to her home, but Catalyst is ready to keep up. The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."

