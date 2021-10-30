Apogee Entertainment Launches Remastered Classic Monster Bash HD

The blood moon rises and the time is nigh for a haunting rewind to the early '90s, when Monster Bash delighted and frightened in equal measure. One of the most challenging games of its time, Monster Bash packed 28 (!) scary levels full of witches, zombies, demons, and puzzles. As Johnny Dash, venture into the Underworld to rescue kidnapped pets from the villainous Count Chuck. Fend off creepies with a slingshot, save your beloved dog Tex, and wake Johnny from this nightmare.

Whether returning to the Underworld or setting foot for the first time, enjoy touch-ups like new environmental effects, smoother and improved gameplay, and support for modern resolutions. These updates and enhancements preserve the nostalgic look and feel of Monster Bash, but there's even more to love with brand-new secrets and hidden achievements in fan-favorite levels. That's right—for the second time this year, Apogee is releasing new content for a 30-year-old game. Madness!

Track progress against friends while pushing for every last extra point to dominate online leaderboards. Make an even better game (good luck!) with the new level editor, powered by Steam Workshop. Bash some baddies anywhere with cloud save support and take your best shot at new difficulty levels. But don't worry—Apogee didn't touch the soundtrack.