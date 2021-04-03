Apple Arcade Launches An Expansion of Gaming Content

Apple Arcade announced today they have added a ton of new games in their first major expansion of content since launching. This morning, the service has started expanding its catalog to more than 180 games, which includes launching more than 30 titles today from some of the most popular gaming franchises, brands, and creators out there. We have a snippet from the announcement below as you can now go to their platform and see all the new titles that are available.

In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

Timeless Classics includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles like Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Chess – Play & Learn, and Backgammon, while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including Threes!, Mini Metro, and Fruit Ninja Classic, all ad-free and fully unlocked. These two new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service's catalog to over 180 outstanding games for the entire family to enjoy at a great value, with no ads or additional in-app purchases. Apple Arcade is included as part of Apple One or for a low monthly subscription of $4.99 with a one-month free trial.

"In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players' privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends," said Matt Fischer, Apple's vice president of the App Store. "Today we're launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats. Whether it's brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail, all-time App Store favorites like Monument Valley and Threes!, or traditional games like Chess and Solitaire, we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone."