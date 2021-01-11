Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021

Arcade1Up has revealed the next line of arcade titles on the way for CES 2021, which includes the classic four-player X-Men cabinet. The company will be showing off several new cabinets including what you see here and more from the images we have below. Which includes a Killer Instinct cabinet and a Dragon's Lair cabinet, both of which have three games apiece, plus the X-Men cabinet you see here with three Marvel titles made by Capcom included for four-player action. Plus several Atari and Capcom Legacy Edition cabinets, and a brand new Pong Pub Style table in which you and three others can face off against each other in the classic game. You can read more about the multi-game cabinets below and check out some new images.

The Arcade1Up version of Dragon's Lair will feature the original 4 by 3 HD transfer of the original arcade game and unlike other Arcade1Up Cabinets, this cabinet is designed to be the same exact form and size as the original arcade found in the early '80s. Dragon's Lair will feature the following titles: Dragon's Lair 1 Dragon's Lair 2 Space Ace X-Men Live is another community-selected cabinet, that includes rare and highly sought after titles including Avengers in Galactic Storm and others. This is the first time that these side-scrolling coop games have been made with online features within the arcade format. X-Men Live will feature the following titles: X-Men 4 Player Arcade Captain America and The Avengers The Avengers in Galactic Storm Arcade1Up is proud to announce Killer Instinct their first-ever cabinet to be licensed in collaboration with developer Rare, a leader in the gaming development space. This cabinet will feature online playability and the nostalgic artwork, fans of the title have come to love. Killer Instinct will feature the following titles: Killer Instinct Killer Instinct 2 Battle Toads Arcade