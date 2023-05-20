Ashfall Releases New Trailer With Latest Beta Test Info Check out the latest trailer for the MMORPG Ashfall as the team at NetEase Games are planning to run a Beta for the game this July.

NetEase Games has a new trailer for you to check out for their upcoming MMORPG Ashfall, along with new details about the Beta they'll soon be holding. Working together with developer Legendary Star Studios, the team showed off more of the game to come in their latest video, as we get one of the best glimpses of the title so far. The video came with he news that they will have a Beta period taking place this July, as they test out all of the things the game has to offer and prepare it for a formal release. You can check out the trailer below as signups for the Beta are happening on the game's website.

"Ashfall is set in a world devastated by a great calamity, leaving only a wasteland in its wake. However, humanity has survived the apocalypse, and new settlements have sprung up around the land. In Ashfall, you take on the role of one of the Wanderers, who are tasked with searching for the mysterious Core of Creation and using its powers to save humanity from destruction. The players won't be the only inhabitants of the wasteland in Ashfall. The new trailer showed off many of the unique NPCs you can encounter in the game, each belonging to different factions and serving their own ambitions. These include an old woman with a mechanical limb, who provides the player with a handmade firearm and sets them on the mission to find the Core of Creation, as well as a heavily-armored wasteland robot and a one-eyed lady sporting a cheongsam who acts as a leader."

"The wasteland of Ashfall is beautiful to behold, but the same cannot be said for the monsters that reside there. The new trailer showed off some of the enemies players will face in Ashfall, including giant four-armed lizards, humanoid aberrations, colossal spiders, and the mechanical menaces that roam the skies. Of course, the music is also a huge part of the experience. Ashfall's score is co-produced by Oscar winner and Hollywood music master Hans Zimmer, as well as Steven Mazzaro and Fallout series music producer Inon Zur. Together, these maestros have created an ingenious soundtrack that will bring the wasteland to life with an audio-visual feast that will immerse you in the game world."

