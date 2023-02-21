Assassin's Creed Arrives In Summoners War: Sky Arena Arriving on February 28th, Assassin's Creed will be crossing over into the world of Summoners War: Sky Arena.

Com2uS and Ubisoft have come together for a new crossover event, as Assassin's Creed will be coming to Summoners War: Sky Arena next week. The announcement was made with a brand new trailer, which you can see below, showing off one of the assassins they're claiming is Bernard standing next to an avatar of Artamiel. But they didn't reveal anything about the reasoning or storyline aspects of it, it's basically just a teaser before the two worlds collide on February 28th. Enjoy the trailer below, as we now have to wait a week for clarification.

"Assassin's Creed is an open-world, action-adventure game that offers dynamic gameplay experience in various periods. Its main features are the engaging storyline based on the combination between its unique universe and actual history and distinct action elements based on the concept of assassins. As the main franchise of Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed marked its 16th anniversary this year and continues to meet users' expectations ever since the release of the first series in 2007. Summoners War, a turn-based RPG with thousands of Monsters, has been very successful in the global market for a long time by recording 180 million cumulative downloads, surpassing 3 trillion KRW in cumulative sales, and recording 90% of overseas sales ever since its release in 2014."

"Com2uS aims to add new content to Summoners War with Assassin's Creed collaboration exclusive content for the upcoming 9th anniversary. Com2uS also revealed teaser images regarding the collaboration on the official social media one by one. The images of Summoners War Monsters wearing the signature hoods of the Assassin's Creed assassins, including the update period, drew users' attention. A teaser video that presents Bernard and Artamiel in an unknown setting and assassins staring at them heading somewhere has been revealed. Users were excited to see how the collaboration between the two universes would turn out."