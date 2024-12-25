Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assetto Corsa EVO, Kunos Simulazioni

Assetto Corsa EVO Reveals New Additions For 2025

Assetto Corsa EVO has some new content coming to the game in 2025, including a massive open-world map for players to drive on

Early Access launches January 16, 2025, with updates planned through Fall.

Explore using advanced LIDAR tech for realism and accuracy.

Interact with local businesses, upgrade cars, and face driving challenges.

Developer KUNOS Simulazioni and publisher 505 Games held a special keynote this week for Assetto Corsa EVO, in which they revealed a new open-world map and more are coming to the game. Right now, the plan is to have the game out in Early Access on January 16, 2025, with Version 1.0 being planned for Fall 2025. With it will come a massive map for you to drive on and explore that will give you plenty of challenges and places to explore, including 20 cars from several classes and five circuits across four continents. You can check out the video above to see more, as we have notes from the team below.

Assetto Corsa EVO – Early Access Content

The Open World map will be released in the Summer of 2025, during the Assetto Corsa EVO Early Access period. It will be released in stages, allowing continuous updates and new content and it will progressively expand during time. The area has been faithfully reproduced using advanced LIDAR technology and KUNOS' proprietary terrain technology for an unmatched level of accuracy and realism. The open-world area will also ensure a high level of interaction with players who will have the opportunity to interact with local businesses, rent cars, and upgrade their vehicles with aftermarket parts, thanks to the numerous workshops and centers available in the area. In the keynote, Marco Massarutto, Co-founder and Executive Manager at KUNOS Simulazioni underlines the consistency of the features included in Assetto Corsa EVO with the DNA and the reputation of the Franchise, showcasing how the latest developments bring a further level of realism of the racing simulation experience, granted by several aspects like:

The advanced KUNOS proprietary engine supports dynamic weather and tracks conditions in real time.

The highly detailed circuits were brought to new digital life thanks to laser scanning technology.

The cutting-edge physics of the game which can rely on enhanced suspension and tire models, along with improved vehicle dynamics, offering a more authentic racing experience.

Game contents (modes, cars, tracks, in-game economy, etc.) which will be included in Early Access release in January, future updates, and what to expect when the full version is released later in Fall 2025

