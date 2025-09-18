Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrobotanica, Space Goblin Studio

Astrobotanica Confirmed For Steam Next Fest Appearance

Astrobotanica will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest in October, as you get to explore Earth as a botonist in the past

Article Summary Astrobotanica gets a free demo during Steam Next Fest, available October 13-20.

Play as Xel, an alien botanist, exploring prehistoric Earth to save your home planet.

Grow, research, and experiment with Earth's ancient plants for food, medicine, and survival.

Befriend Neanderthals, build shelters, and unlock skills while facing dangers and untamed wildlife.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Goblin Studio have confirmed that Astrobotanica will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest. Its been a minute since we heard about the game, primarily because they've been in crowdfunding mode lately. But now that they have finished up with that, they're now looking ahead at what the release schedule will look like for the game. Starting with a free demo happening in October for SNF, which will be available from October 13-20, with plans for an Early Access launch sometime after that.

Astrobotanica

Astrobotanica is a science-driven survival game set on a prehistoric Earth. You're Xel, a highly educated alien botanist, on a mission to discover rare seeds needed to save the home planet. After crashing on ancient Earth, you'll find yourself surrounded by wild animals, primal humans and toxic atmosphere, so will have to adapt quickly and figure out how to survive. Your knowledge of alien botany will be your best weapon. You'll learn how to grow and process Earth's unfamiliar flora into food and medicine. Experimenting, adaptation and research will be key to finding plant species which could thrive on your home planet. But for now, you have to discover and cultivate essential herbage to secure the stable supply of carbon dioxide you need to breathe.

Neanderthals are curious, but timid. Learn to communicate, earn their trust, and cure their ailments using hand-crafted potions made from plants. Heal their wounds and illnesses, and they might just reward you with tools, supplies and a helping hand. Build walls, floors, and fences to protect your property and crops from natural disasters and hungry wildlife. Collect and manage resources to expand your shelter, turning it from a fragile dwelling into a fully-fledged abode.

Wander through beautifully untamed wilderness, filled with secrets to uncover and a wide variety of plants to study. Observation is key – there's always something new to discover if you look closely. But stay alert! The local fauna is as cute as dangerous, while invariably hungry. Shape your playstyle through six unique skill paths: Planetary Knowledge, Research, Investigation, Management, Adaptation, and Learning. Assigning Knowledge Points according to your habits, talents and preferences will define your progression.

