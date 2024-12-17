Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrobotanica, Space Goblin Studio

Astrobotanica Reveals Content Roadmap Plan For 2025

Space Goblin Studio have provided new details of how Astrobotanica will get to Early Access in 2025 witrh a new content roadmap

Article Summary Discover Astrobotanica's 2025 Star-Studded Roadmap featuring Kickstarter & Alpha stages.

Immerse in prehistoric Earth as Xel, an alien botanist surviving and thriving.

Master cultivation, potion-making, and interact with Neanderthals for rewards.

Shape your journey with the unique P.R.I.M.A.L. system for character development.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Goblin Studio has provided a new content roadmap for Astrobotanica of where they're going in 2025. The team confirmed their plan is to hold a Kickstarter sometime in the Spring of 2025, a Closed Alpha testing period in the Summer, and a Public Demo in the Fall. Once all that is taken care of, the Early Access version of the game will appear sometime in Winter 2025. Those who donate to the crowdfunding will get access to a second Closed Alpha, which will happen sometime after the first one.

Astrobotanica

Astrobotanica is a relaxed survival set on open-world prehistoric Earth. You are a highly educated extra-terrestrial named Xel, who crashed the spaceship when traversing the galaxy looking for precious seeds to bring them back home and feed your species. Now, you have the chance to find varieties that would thrive on your planet, but first, you need to focus on surviving in the challenging Pleistocene environment of Earth, inhabited by wild animals and primal humans. As an alien botanist, you are well prepared to grow and process plants into food and medicine. But first, you'll have to learn how to properly take care of the unknown Earthly vegetation species and how to make the best use of them. As your adventure unfolds, you'll also meet Neanderthals, and will have to learn to communicate to earn their trust. At least the air is clean and pristine in prehistoric times, but as you do not breathe oxygen, you'll have to figure out how to fulfill respiratory needs.

Cultivate barren soil. Mix muck and mire with compost, mark out plant beds, supply water, and protect your breeding from hungry birds and nosy rodents.

Mix muck and mire with compost, mark out plant beds, supply water, and protect your breeding from hungry birds and nosy rodents. Secure supplies of crucial carbon dioxide. Figure out and secure the supply of CO2 derived from plants, which is required for your alien breathing.

Figure out and secure the supply of CO2 derived from plants, which is required for your alien breathing. Customize your character and surroundings. Eventually, make yourself at home. Decorate the nearest surroundings the way you like; build, arrange, organize. As your settlement will grow over time, some smart planning upfront will save you headaches later. Make sure you also look good and always on the occasion.

Eventually, make yourself at home. Decorate the nearest surroundings the way you like; build, arrange, organize. As your settlement will grow over time, some smart planning upfront will save you headaches later. Make sure you also look good and always on the occasion. Experiment with potions. Learn to mix plant-sourced ingredients with water to come up with various potions. Test them to reveal the effect on you, others, and the environment. Build and expand your arsenal and be prepared for any scenario.

Learn to mix plant-sourced ingredients with water to come up with various potions. Test them to reveal the effect on you, others, and the environment. Build and expand your arsenal and be prepared for any scenario. Enjoy exploring the whereabouts. Prepare for extensive exploration as you wander through beautiful surroundings, uncovering hidden places and solving intriguing mysteries. Keep an eye on the foliage, as it may conceal rare and fascinating plants crucial for your research.

Prepare for extensive exploration as you wander through beautiful surroundings, uncovering hidden places and solving intriguing mysteries. Keep an eye on the foliage, as it may conceal rare and fascinating plants crucial for your research. Be smart in avoiding unfriendly animals. Don't face local creatures head-on unless you really want to. Rather, outsmart them using the terrain, and, utilizing the powers of your potions such as cloaking clouds, sticky goo, sleeping gas, or the ability to paralyze, among tens of others.

Don't face local creatures head-on unless you really want to. Rather, outsmart them using the terrain, and, utilizing the powers of your potions such as cloaking clouds, sticky goo, sleeping gas, or the ability to paralyze, among tens of others. Meet and interact with Neanderthals. Break the ice with the local population of primal humans, and learn the basics of their language to communicate. Heal their ailments using custom-crafted potions and tonics, specialized for each disease or discomfort. Earn their trust and respect to receive tools and building materials as gratitude.

Break the ice with the local population of primal humans, and learn the basics of their language to communicate. Heal their ailments using custom-crafted potions and tonics, specialized for each disease or discomfort. Earn their trust and respect to receive tools and building materials as gratitude. Master your character via the P.R.I.M.A.L. system. Make the game your own by managing progression and shaping your in-game personality via the innovative character development system based on six key branches for alien scientists: Planetary Knowledge, Research, Investigation, Management, Adaptation and Learning. Form and navigate your unique path by leveraging your habits and obsessions into mastering the game challenges in your personal way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!